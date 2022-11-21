SkyView
USC Tiger Burn annual tradition returns ahead of Palmetto Bowl

An image from the 2021 Tiger Burn.
An image from the 2021 Tiger Burn.(WIS/File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are setting a fire Monday night to continue a century-old tradition in their rivalry with the Clemson Tigers.

Monday night at 5:30 p.m. festivities will kick off at the Tiger Burn with gates opening. A pep rally is planned at the Bluff Rd intramural fields behind the Williams-Brice stadium. The burn will kick off at 6 p.m.

The burn features a tongue-in-cheek eulogy for the 32.5-foot tiger and appearances from the USC football team and staff.

Preparations for the event began with students in the College of Engineering and Computing, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and the Delta Tau chapter of Pi Tau Sigma spending weeks planning, creating, and building the tiger.

Updates to the tiger this year include changes to the face with a more rounded shape and the angle of the ears. Tiger Burn team leader Katrina Wohlgemuth said, “We are doing ears that are less triangles pointing straight up on the tiger and more angled-looking like a scared cat.”

The Palmetto Bowl is set to kick off Saturday, Nov. 26 at noon. The Gamecocks will travel to Clemson this year in the showdown.

