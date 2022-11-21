SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Staley, VanDerveer back Griner at S Carolina-Stanford game

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer each wore white long-sleeved T-shirts featuring Brittney Griner’s name and image during their game Sunday.

Top-ranked South Carolina topped No. 2 Stanford 76-71 in overtime in a matchup of the past two NCAA champions.

Before South Carolina boarded the bus and left Maples Pavilion, Staley had her Gamecocks write letters to Griner.

On the arena concourse, a “Dear BG” table with an invitation to “Write a letter to Brittney Griner” collected hundreds of hand-written messages.

The 32-year-old Griner is serving a nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
File Graphic
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
Saturday night the Gamecocks defeated No. 5 Tennessee in an upset.
South Carolina runs over No. 5 Tennessee 63-38; Hooker hurt
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks win game against Tennessee Volunteers with 63 - 38 score

Latest News

56th annual Carollighting
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina dropped 8.9 cents in the...
‘Incredible turnaround’: Gas prices fall almost a dime per gallon ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 21, 2022
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Warmer temperatures and rain chances will arrive just in time for your Thanksgiving Holiday.