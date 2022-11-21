SkyView
Soda City Live: Sip and Dip at candle pouring workshop

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local candle company wants to give you an opportunity to make your own candle and sip on something nice just in time for the holidays.

Ooh La Light Candle Company is offering a candle-making workshop on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you aren’t able to make it this time, the candle company has several other opportunities for you to pour up.

You can contact them and schedule a private pouring class. Click here for more information.

