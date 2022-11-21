Soda City Live: Outreach event to provide food for both homeless and senior citizens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local foundation is seeking both donations and volunteers for their annual outreach event for homeless individuals and senior citizens.

The event is a week away and they want to ensure they have what they need to help others in need.

Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at noon the organization aims to provide 500 plates to people in the community.

They are asking for donations, volunteers, and containers. Contact Patrick Livingston (founder) at (803)665-1164.

