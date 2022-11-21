SkyView
Soda City Live: Local organizations partner for community Friendsgiving

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the spirit to celebrate Thanksgiving a little early?

Several nonprofit organizations are holding a community Friendsgiving dinner in Columbia at the Christ Central Concessions of hope on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

