Soda City Live: Faith-based organization hosts prayer line with resources for teens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a local faith-based organization teaming up with a seminary to host a Bible study line for youth.

It’s not only a line for prayer but a platform to share and discuss certain topics and to provide resources and guidance to teenagers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.