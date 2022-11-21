SkyView
Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

