Orangeburg County, deputies sued over failure to act after man killed by girlfriend’s stalker

File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother filed a lawsuit in Orangeburg County alleging failures in law enforcement to investigate threats led to the shooting death of her son, Trey Gadson.

Sabrina Wood and Regina Hilliard filed the lawsuit against the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety, and the County of Orangeburg. Wood was dating Gadson at the time of his death, and Hilliard is Gadson’s mother.

Wood had filed for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Derrick Mosley after a series of threats and incidents. On Oct. 11, 2020, Orangeburg County Public Safety was dispatched to her residence after Wood received threatening cell phone messages.

The lawsuit said Mosley threatened Wood over owed money and would harm her if she didn’t pay him. Wood told investigators Mosley began threatening her in Aug. of 2020 after their relationship ended. She moved away from the Columbia area to Orangeburg to get further away from him.

The lawsuit further says, “Ms. Wood further indicated that she feared for the safety of herself and her child. A report was filed, and Law Enforcement failed to make further contact with Derrick Mosley or to further investigate the incident.”

Another incident on Oct. 31, 2022, was reported. Wood was pulling into a restaurant when she noticed Mosley was following her in a vehicle. She left the business and went to another business nearby and Mosley followed her, circling the area before leaving. Mosley was reported to law enforcement. The lawsuit says, “A report was filed, and Law Enforcement failed to make further contact with Derrick Mosley or further investigate the incident.”

On Nov. 3, 2020, another incident was reported to law enforcement after Mosley allegedly followed Wood into a nightclub and spoke with her. When Wood went to leave the club she found her tires had been slashed.

During this period Wood was continuing to receive threatening calls and messages. After blocking his number, Mosley made contact with her on social media and called other people to try and make contact with her.

On Nov. 17, 2020, the lawsuit says Wood was granted a restraining order against Mosley from the Orangeburg County Magistrate Court. The lawsuit says Wood noticed Mosley following her while on the way to a friend’s house. Wood was able to evade Mosley that day by speeding up and pulling into a parking lot at a Mcdonald’s. The lawsuit says she notified a member of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 21, 2020, Wood was traveling on I-26 when Mosley shot at her car after leaving a gas station on Burke Rd. The lawsuit says Wood sped away from the scene while Gadson was slumped over and bleeding. He was eventually declared deceased from a gunshot wound in the back of his head.

The lawsuit says law enforcement was, “careless, negligent, grossly negligent and willful, wanton, reckless conduct” in their handling of the investigations leading up to the shooting and allowing Mosley to remain at large.

WIS has embedded the full lawsuit below, we have reached out to the organizations named in the lawsuit for comment.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

