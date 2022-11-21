SkyView
Former Lowcountry banker, alleged Murdaugh conspirator faces cross-examination in trial

By Melissa Rademaker and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors spent Monday morning questioning the former Lowcountry banker accused of helping a disgraced Lowcountry attorney steal approximately $2 million from clients.

Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, and misapplication of bank funds. Prosecutors say Laffitte helped former attorney Alex Murdaugh steal client money. Laffitte was Murdaugh’s personal banker and signed on to manage accounts for some of Murdaugh’s clients as a conservator.

Laffitte said when he was acting on behalf of Murdaugh’s clients, he trusted Murdaugh the way a client would wholeheartedly trust the lawyer.

The government also questioned Laffite and the bank loaning Murdaugh money for things like farming or house renovations, which instead appeared to be used to pay off debts.

“I don’t know what he’s got going on,” Laffitte said. “If you started calling and questioning every odd check you get in the bank, you’d be doing it all day. In hindsight, I wish I had.”

The government continues to argue that Laffitte benefitted from conservator fees on the accounts and let Murduagh move money as he wished. Laffitte and his defense maintain that Murdaugh was hiding the stolen funds and deceived Laffitte.

Laffitte testified in his own defense Friday, saying everything he did was a mistake and unintentional. He said he and Murdaugh knew each other but ran in different social circles, adding he would sign the spaces on documents Murdaugh put in front of him because he trusted the lawyer.

Closing arguments began in the early afternoon following a lunch break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

