FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Warmer temperatures and rain chances will arrive just in time for your Thanksgiving Holiday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Expect areas of widespread frost this morning with sunshine this afternoon which will take temperatures to the upper 50s

Stray showers arrive Tuesday from a developing coastal system

The Thanksgiving forecast will feature Mostly Cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s with a slight chance of a showers

Black Friday will bring the best chance of rain this week as a front cross the area

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Monday afternoon will be on the cool side with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 50s as high pressure moves right over the Carolinas.

Clouds return on Tuesday as a surface Low develops off the coast and combines with an advancing shortwave to spark off some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, Rain Chance 20%.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s under partly sunny skies.

Thanksgiving will have a good deal of clouds during the day with highs in the low to mid 60s, in the evening a cold front will swing into the region and bring a slight chance of rain overnight and a better chance on Black Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny with lows in the upper 20s and highs reaching the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for PM showers. Highs are in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Warmer and Cloudy with highs reaching the middle 60s.

Thanksgiving: Mostly Cloudy a few showers late. Rain chance 20% . Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Widespread areas of rain. Rain chance 80%. Highs in the lower 60s.

