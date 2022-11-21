Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A subsidiary of Chick-fil-A is bringing a multi-million investment and new jobs to Lexington County.

Chick-fil-A-Supply announced its newest distribution center will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia. The company says the new service provider will help ensure restaurants have needed supplies and assist in high-volume delivery.

Operations are scheduled to begin in 2024. Individuals wanting to apply for the expected 165 jobs made by the $80 million investment can do so at the link here.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said, “We are excited that Chick-fil-A Supply chose to locate its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The Midlands region – with its central location and infrastructure access – is an ideal location for a distribution operation of this magnitude. We look forward to the impact Chick-fil-A Supply will make in Lexington County, the Midlands, and across South Carolina.”

