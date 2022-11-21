SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KXII)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A subsidiary of Chick-fil-A is bringing a multi-million investment and new jobs to Lexington County.

Chick-fil-A-Supply announced its newest distribution center will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia. The company says the new service provider will help ensure restaurants have needed supplies and assist in high-volume delivery.

Operations are scheduled to begin in 2024. Individuals wanting to apply for the expected 165 jobs made by the $80 million investment can do so at the link here.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said, “We are excited that Chick-fil-A Supply chose to locate its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The Midlands region – with its central location and infrastructure access – is an ideal location for a distribution operation of this magnitude. We look forward to the impact Chick-fil-A Supply will make in Lexington County, the Midlands, and across South Carolina.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
File Graphic
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
Saturday night the Gamecocks defeated No. 5 Tennessee in an upset.
South Carolina runs over No. 5 Tennessee 63-38; Hooker hurt
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Saluda Co. coroner identifies man after body found near pond
Saluda Co. coroner identifies man after body found near pond

Latest News

The floodwaters swept the police van off its wheels and pinned it against a guardrail,...
Charges dropped against deputy after 2 died in flooded van
An image from the 2021 Tiger Burn.
USC Tiger Burn annual tradition returns ahead of Palmetto Bowl
56th annual Carollighting
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina dropped 8.9 cents in the...
‘Incredible turnaround’: Gas prices fall almost a dime per gallon ahead of Thanksgiving holiday