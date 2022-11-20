SkyView
Woman shot, killed in Columbia Sunday

File Graphic
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday, Nov. 20.

CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital. Staff pronounced her deceased.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

