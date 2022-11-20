Woman shot, killed in Columbia Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday, Nov. 20.

CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital. Staff pronounced her deceased.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-y/o female. She was driven to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators have conducted interviews & continue to determine exactly what happened. #Crimestoppers w/tips. pic.twitter.com/UT2dFbP23k — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 20, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.