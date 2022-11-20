USC women’s basketball defeats Stanford Cardinals in overtime thriller

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The no. 1 ranked USC women’s basketball team emerged victorious Sunday.

The Gamecocks took on the no. 2 Stanford Cardinals in a game that came down to the wire.

The finale score ended 76 - 71, with the Gamecocks pulling ahead in overtime to score 15 points.

