USC women’s basketball defeats Stanford Cardinals in overtime thriller

gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg(South Carolina Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The no. 1 ranked USC women’s basketball team emerged victorious Sunday.

The Gamecocks took on the no. 2 Stanford Cardinals in a game that came down to the wire.

The finale score ended 76 - 71, with the Gamecocks pulling ahead in overtime to score 15 points.

