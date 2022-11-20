SkyView
Saluda Co. coroner identifies man after body found near pond

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Coroner’s Office announced the identity of a man found deceased in the Monetta area near a pond this afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Zonnie T. Cyrus, 22, of Ridge Spring, SC.

His death is currently being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Officials say an autopsy has been scheduled for early next week at the Newberry Pathology Group.

