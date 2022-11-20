Rattler named Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After having the best night of his career Saturday, Spencer Rattler was recognized twice with accolades.

Rattler, USC’s quarterback, completed 30 of 37 passes and had a career-best of 438 yards in Saturday’s upset victory over Tennessee. He set a school record with six touchdown throws.

The Gamecocks’ victory of 63-38 set a school a record against a top five opponent and brought their record for the season to 7-4 and 4-4 in the SEC.

Rattler was named the Division I-A National Perform of the Week by the College Football Performance Awards. He was also named Sunday to the Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week.

Rattler is the sixth SC player to earn the Walter Camp award since it began in 2004.

