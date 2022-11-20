SkyView
No. 9 Clemson tops Miami 40-10 for 40th straight at home

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.((AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman))
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 9 Clemson wrapped up an undefeated ACC regular season and won its 40th straight at home beating Miami 40-10 on Saturday.

The Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) have won at least 10 games in 12 straight seasons and — for a half — had their most dominant showing on both sides of the ball.

Clemson scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions while Miami (5-6, 3-4) was stuffed by the Tigers defense.

Uiagalelei connected on a 7-yard TD pass to Davis Allen, then ran one in from 8 yards out to lead 14-0 less than 11 minutes in.

After safety Jalyn Phillips’ interception, Clemson again found the end zone on Uiagalelei’s 2-yard throw to tight end Luke Price.

Miami had no answers. Freshman Jacurri Brown, who sparked the Hurricanes to a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech last week, was hounded by Clemson’s defenders and off target when he was able to throw the ball.

The Hurricanes managed just 8 yards total the first two quarters and a season-low 98 for the game.

In the second half, Miami took advantage of Clemson’s sloppy play to tighten things up. A fourth-quarter fumble by Uiagalelei was returned to the Tigers 10 and backup Jake Garcia tossed a 1-yard score to Kahlil Brantley to cut things to 26-10.

But that’s as close as the Hurricanes could come. They’ll need a win over Pitt next week to make the postseason in coach Mario Cristobal’s debut season.

Uiagalelei completed 22 of 34 throws for 227 yards and an interception. He also led the Tigers in rushing with 89 yards.

UP NEXT

Clemson finishes at home seeking its eighth straight win over rival South Carolina on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

