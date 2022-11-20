SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man finds $47,000 medieval ring with metal detector

A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.
A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.(Noonans)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A medieval wedding ring could fetch tens of thousands of dollars when someone says “I do” at an auction this month.

A British man recently found a near-perfect gold ring from the 14th century in a field using his metal detector.

Historians think it was given to a wealthy bride by her husband in 1388.

The ring bears a French inscription which translates to “I hold your faith, hold mine.”

Experts think it could be worth as much as $47,000 when it’s auctioned off on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaun Wayne Wiles was captured Friday.
Manhunt over for escaped convict in Lexington County, caught near Sharon Acres Lane
Congressman James Clyburn
Clyburn announces future plans, steps away from Democratic Whip in Congress
Richland County resident alleges to be racially profiled at Columbia mall
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling after Columbia Place Mall shooting
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks win game against Tennessee Volunteers with 63 - 38 score
Saluda Co. coroner identifies man after body found near pond
Saluda Co. coroner identifies man after body found near pond

Latest News

Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
File Graphic
Woman shot, killed in Columbia Sunday
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Henry...
Tenn. inmate’s mutilation highlights prison mental care woes