FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Prepare to start the day Monday with lows in the 20s and widespread frost in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures

A hard freeze is expected Monday morning as temperatures drop to the mid/upper 20s

Expect areas of widespread frost Monday morning

Rain arrives Tuesday and continues Wednesday.

The Thanksgiving forecast will feature Mostly Cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s



FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Clouds will linger for the majority Sunday as another arctic high moves down from Canada pulling in cooler temperatures with highs only in the lower 50s.

Skies will eventually clear Sunday night allowing temperatures to plummet into the mid to upper 20s by Monday morning leading to another hard freeze with heavy frost likely.

Monday afternoon will be on cool side with highs in the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves right over the Carolinas.

Clouds return on Tuesday as a surface Low develops off the coast and combines with an advancing shortwave to spark off some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s under partly sunny skies.

Thanksgiving now looks dry but we will have a good deal of clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will then swing into the region on Black Friday giving us our best chance for scattered showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with lows in the upper 20s and highs reaching the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for PM showers. Highs are in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Warmer with highs reaching the middle 60s and a 20% chance of a morning showers.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Cloudy at times with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

