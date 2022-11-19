SkyView
Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased

Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two individuals were found ejected.
Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two individuals were found ejected.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m.

Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident.

Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two individuals were found ejected from the vehicle.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other individual was taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Cayce Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team.

