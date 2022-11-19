SkyView
Saluda County high school defeats Strom Thurmond in Friday game

Strom Thurmond high school plays Saulda high school football on Friday, Nov. 18.
Strom Thurmond high school plays Saulda high school football on Friday, Nov. 18.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue our under the lights playoff coverage, by diving into a rematch between two extremely talented teams, who both reside across state lines in South Carolina, Strom Thurmond and Saluda high schools.

The final score, Strom Thurmond 0, Saluda 28.

Under the Lights: week 14
Under the Lights: Week 14

This Strom Thurmond football team is right where head coach, Andrew Webb expected them to be when he took over last spring, but tonight’s message to his team taking on his former one and expect the unexpected.

Coach Webb says, “It’s both a blessing and a curse. You’re so familiar with each other, that you know what to expect, at the same time. When you know, somebody that will, is somewhere along the way, they’re gonna break attend to see and you got to be ready for it.”

Coach Webb spent three years as offensive coordinator at Saluda, but is now on a different sideline, colors as he faces his former team for the second time this season.

“There was a lot of tendencies that were the same, but it works both ways. You know, we do a lot of the same stuff here on offense and defense, that Saluda does. Both programs know each other really, really, really well. Trying to find the age or something that they don’t know or don’t expect, is something you have to work really hard to do,” Coach Webb states.

The first time around it ended in a last minute field goal that tipped the scale in Strom Thurmond’s favor.

Coach Webb says, “You never know what kind of ballgame you’re gonna get in until you just you just got to stay focused probably with good effort. Stay disciplined, just keep fighting.”

He says this is going to be a packed house closer to kick-off. He wasn’t sure of the attendance record, but for a rivalry like this, they expect breaking it tonight.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

