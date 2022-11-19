Online public school raises money for holiday food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The largest food bank in South Carolina received a little help from grade school students looking to feed the community ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Harvest Hope Food Bank operates three warehouses and services 20 counties across the Palmetto State. On the final Friday of service before Thanksgiving, the Midlands office served over 100 families.

“Our demand has grown, significantly, so there’s not much [food] that stays in our warehouses anymore,” said Diana Sharp, Business Resource Development Manager for Harvest Hope.

According to Sharp, Harvest Hope has seen an increase in remote food drives and group volunteers through 2022. At least five groups totaling 70 people volunteer in Columbia alone.

One business raising food and donations on its own accord is the South Carolina Connections Academy (SCCA), the largest public school in the state.

This week marked the second annual SCCA ‘Spirit Week’, where K-12 students volunteered food and money towards Helping Hope and Lowcountry Food Bank. This year, students collected $5,000 and four tubs of canned goods to go toward both food banks.

“A lot of our students even donated their own money. It wasn’t just their parents… they’re in elementary school, middle school, and high school. That’s not something that could come easy to them, and they still wanted to donate,” said McKenzie Morehouse, Student Engagement & Marketing Specialist for SCCA.

On the final day of Spirit Week, WIS spoke with 11-year-old SCCA student David Maxwell following a food drive donation.

“It’s a good idea to help people who need food, especially during the holiday season. Because that’s the season of giving, and it’s good to give people food,” said Maxwell.

If interested in donating food, time, or money to Harvest Hope, they’re inviting you to click here.

