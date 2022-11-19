SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

North Carolina holiday parade float crash injures 1 person

Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is stopped as people gather around. (WTVD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A holiday parade in North Carolina was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, news outlets reported.

Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash.

One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance, The News and Observer reported.

The person struck by the float had been participating in the parade, a Raleigh Police Department news release says.

Police advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaun Wayne Wiles was captured Friday.
Manhunt over for escaped convict in Lexington County, caught near Sharon Acres Lane
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Congressman James Clyburn
Clyburn announces future plans, steps away from Democratic Whip in Congress
Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
Richland One employee arrested after physical altercation with student, released on bond
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans for ticket fiasco as attorneys general probe breakdown
FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi...
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
A lake-effect snowstorm hit parts of New York state Friday.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
Mariah Parker, a worker from Atlanta, speaks at the Levi C. Chavous Conference Center in...
New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South