FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Clouds thicken tonight with cooler temperatures returning Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds are building over the Midlands tonight with lows in the lower 40s but another arctic high moves down over the region Sunday bringing cooler air back to the Carolinas.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Rather cloudy and not as cold tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Mostly cloudy and cooler Sunday with highs only in the lower 50s.

Another freezing cold morning Monday with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

A Low off the coast combines with a shortwave Tuesday producing a 30% chance for afternoon showers.

Thanksgiving is looking dry but mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Best chance for widespread scattered showers will be on Black Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tonight clouds will thicken over the Midlands acting as a blanket as lows will not be as cold in the lower 40s.

Clouds will linger for the majority Sunday as another arctic high moves down from Canada pulling in cooler temperatures with highs only in the lower 50s.

Skies will eventually clear Sunday night allowing temperatures to plummet into the mid to upper 20s by Monday morning leading to another hard freeze with heavy frost likely.

Monday afternoon will be on cool side with highs in the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves right over the Carolinas.

Clouds return on Tuesday as a surface Low develops off the coast and combines with an advancing shortwave to spark off some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s under partly sunny skies.

Thanksgiving now looks dry but we will have a good deal of clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will then swing into the region on Black Friday giving us our best chance for scattered showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with lows in the upper 20s and highs reaching the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for PM showers. Highs are in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Warmer with highs reaching the middle 60s and a 20% chance of a couple morning showers.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

