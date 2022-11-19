FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Milder temperatures today with increasing clouds this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures will be slightly warmer today with highs in the lower 60s but we will have clouds moving in this afternoon/evening.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Morning sunshine gives way to afternoon clouds with highs in the lower 60s.

Overcast skies tonight will lows in the lower 40s.

Cooler temperatures Sunday with highs only in the lower 50s with clearing skies.

Another freezing cold morning Monday with lows in the middle 20s.

A shortwave moves into the area Tuesday producing a 30% chance for a few showers.

Thanksgiving day is looking rather cloudy but dry with highs in the lower 60s.

Best chance for widespread scattered showers will be on Black Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

We will have plenty of sunshine to start our Saturday warming temperatures into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Later on today clouds will build over the region and thicken tonight acting as a blanket so overnight lows will not be as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

The clouds will clear the region Sunday afternoon but it will be much cooler with highs only in the lower 50s as another shot of cold Canadian air moves down over the Carolinas.

Under clear skies and calm winds temperatures will plummet Sunday night dropping down into the mid to upper 20s Monday morning leading to another hard freeze with heavy frost likely.

Monday afternoon will be on cool side with highs in the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds then slide back over the Carolinas on Tuesday in advance of a shortwave which could spark off some showers during the afternoon/evening.

Wednesday is looking warmer with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

We might have a dry Thanksgiving now but still a good deal of clouds are likely with highs in the lower 60s.

A cold front will then swing into the region on Black Friday giving us our best chance for scattered showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: A bit warmer with highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with lows in the upper 20s and highs reaching the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few PM showers. Highs are in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Warmer with highs reaching the middle 60s and a 20% chance of a few morning showers.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the lower 60s.

