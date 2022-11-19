Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today kicks off the start of a new holiday tradition for the Columbia Fireflies.

Fireflies Holiday Lights will be held on 42 nights throughout November and December.

Tonight is sure to be Merry & Bright at Segra Park! 🎄It’s the first evening of the @ColaFireflies Holiday Lights! Head to #BullStreetSC with the whole family to see over one million lights adorning your favorite minor league stadium! 💡Buy tickets here ➡️ https://t.co/65T5QF5TlT pic.twitter.com/h9y9xXj2Ch — BullStreet District (@BullStreetSC) November 19, 2022

According to a release, Segra Park will be decked out in over one million LED lights and feature 10 themed areas. In addition to the lights, holiday shopping, great food, kids’ activities, and so much more will be available.

Santa Claus and Mason, the Fireflies mascot, will be at the park for select evenings throughout the many nights of lights.

The gates may be closed in this picture, but they open tonight at 6pm for Opening Night of Fireflies Holiday Lights!



The big jolly man in red will be making an appearance tonight 6:30 to 9:30 at Santa's Workshop! 🎅



Get your tickets: https://t.co/n0txd36RHg pic.twitter.com/uccnvBgM7C — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) November 19, 2022

The gates officially open to the public at 6 p.m. on Saturday night. All Fireflies Holiday Lights Tickets must be purchased online and are not available for purchase in person.

