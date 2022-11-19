SkyView
Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show

Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show
Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today kicks off the start of a new holiday tradition for the Columbia Fireflies.

Fireflies Holiday Lights will be held on 42 nights throughout November and December.

According to a release, Segra Park will be decked out in over one million LED lights and feature 10 themed areas. In addition to the lights, holiday shopping, great food, kids’ activities, and so much more will be available.

Santa Claus and Mason, the Fireflies mascot, will be at the park for select evenings throughout the many nights of lights.

The gates officially open to the public at 6 p.m. on Saturday night. All Fireflies Holiday Lights Tickets must be purchased online and are not available for purchase in person.

