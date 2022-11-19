SkyView
Andrew Jackson defeats Barnwell in Friday night football game

The Barnwell War Horses unbelievable season ends with one win short of lower state...
The Barnwell War Horses unbelievable season ends with one win short of lower state championship, final score: 41 to 14.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over in South Carolina, the War Horses unbelievable season ends, one win short of lower state championship.

The final score, Andrew Jackson 41, Barwell 14.

Their biggest test of the season is tonight, when they face the Andrew Jackson Volunteers on the road in Kershaw.

The winner of this game advances to the class 2A lower state championship, otherwise known as the state semifinals.

