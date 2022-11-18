SkyView
Wedgefield man charged in shooting, investigators find abused animals in search

Bennie Travis Haynesworth
Bennie Travis Haynesworth(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - A Wedgefield man is facing multiple charges after a shooting led investigators to abused animals and sex offender violations.

Bennie Travis Haynesworth, of Wedgefield is charged with:

  • Assault and Battery High and AGgravated
  • Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
  • Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon
  • Ill-Treatment of Animals- Two Counts
  • Sex Offender Registration-failure to register, Second offense

A warrant said Haynesworth was in an argument on Oct. 31, 2022, at a residence on Cane Savannah Rd. During the argument, he is accused of pulling a firearm and firing several shots. The victim was hit in the foot and their vehicle was struck by several rounds.

Investigators said Haynesworth has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from having a firearm.

Haynesworth was located on Nov. 16, 2022, on his outstanding warrants. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said they found multiple dogs chained to a tree in poor condition. The animals did not have access to shelter, food, or water.

A further investigation found Haynesworth failed to update his address in violation of the Sex Offender Registry requirements. He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Bond was denied pending an appearance in circuit court.

