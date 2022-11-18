Wedgefield man charged in shooting, investigators find abused animals in search

WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - A Wedgefield man is facing multiple charges after a shooting led investigators to abused animals and sex offender violations.

Bennie Travis Haynesworth, of Wedgefield is charged with:

Assault and Battery High and AGgravated

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

Ill-Treatment of Animals- Two Counts

Sex Offender Registration-failure to register, Second offense

A warrant said Haynesworth was in an argument on Oct. 31, 2022, at a residence on Cane Savannah Rd. During the argument, he is accused of pulling a firearm and firing several shots. The victim was hit in the foot and their vehicle was struck by several rounds.

Investigators said Haynesworth has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from having a firearm.

Haynesworth was located on Nov. 16, 2022, on his outstanding warrants. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said they found multiple dogs chained to a tree in poor condition. The animals did not have access to shelter, food, or water.

A further investigation found Haynesworth failed to update his address in violation of the Sex Offender Registry requirements. He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Bond was denied pending an appearance in circuit court.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.