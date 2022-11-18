South Carolina reports record high average wages in pre-holiday economic data, unemployment rises

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s wages are at their highest hourly average ever says DEW’s executive director.

Dan Ellzey, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said wages increased 2% month-over-month in the October 2022 Employment Situation. The jump takes the hourly average from $28.45 to $29.11.

Ellzey said employers are also reporting a record-high number of payroll jobs at 2,247,000 in Oct. He said as stores and restaurants prepare for the holidays, seasonal opportunities are on the rise.

The seasonally adjusted survey found the number of working South Carolinians dropped by 7,984 from Sept. Compared to Oct. of 2021 there is a net increase of 23,631.

Unemployment increased to include 78,578 people, an increase of 3,174 compared to Sept. but a decrease of 7,945 compared to last year. This brings the state’s unemployment rate up to 3.3%.

Jobs in the state saw an increase of 2,600 payroll jobs. Industries that reported gains included, trade, transportation, utilities, professional and business services, education and health services, and manufacturing.

Industries reporting losses included construction, government, financial activities, and information.

