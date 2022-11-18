South Carolina Election Commission certifies general election results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, The South Carolina Election Commission certified the state’s 2022 general election results.

The election commission said it ran smoothly with more than 1.7 million voters casting their ballots. 51% of the voters are active registered voters.

“We were excited to see the early voting process in action for the first time in a general election,” said Howard Knapp, executive director of the State Election Commission. “I want to recognize every county election official and poll manager for their hard work and dedication to the democratic process. I was happy to see the public’s focus was not centered around the election process but the results – the voters’ decisions on the candidates and issues.”

According to a news release, 33 percent of South Carolinians were early voters this election, and 64 percent chose to wait until election day.

Officials highlighted the success of the election process to the poll managers, election officials, and voters.

The commission is preparing for the next election cycle and encourages South Carolinians to register to vote and update their current registration.

