Soda City Spotlight with Ken Walker: Hidden parks in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way of highlighting all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard.

How about a nice stroll through a park?

Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker shares a few “Hidden Parks” you can check out this weekend or anytime.

Earlewood Park - 1113 Recreation Dr, Columbia, SC 29203

Emily Douglas Park- 2500 Wheat St, Columbia, SC 29205

Elmwood Roy Lynch Park- Abbeville St, Columbia, SC 29201

For more about Ken Walker, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.