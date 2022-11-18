SkyView
Soda City Spotlight with Ken Walker: Hidden parks in the Midlands

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way of highlighting all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard.

How about a nice stroll through a park?

Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker shares a few “Hidden Parks” you can check out this weekend or anytime.

  • Earlewood Park - 1113 Recreation Dr, Columbia, SC 29203
  • Emily Douglas Park- 2500 Wheat St, Columbia, SC 29205
  • Elmwood Roy Lynch Park- Abbeville St, Columbia, SC 29201

For more about Ken Walker, click here.

