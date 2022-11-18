Soda City Spotlight with Ken Walker: Hidden parks in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way of highlighting all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard.
How about a nice stroll through a park?
Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker shares a few “Hidden Parks” you can check out this weekend or anytime.
- Earlewood Park - 1113 Recreation Dr, Columbia, SC 29203
- Emily Douglas Park- 2500 Wheat St, Columbia, SC 29205
- Elmwood Roy Lynch Park- Abbeville St, Columbia, SC 29201
