COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need.

Boss Tribe Fitness and Royalty Mobile Wash and Wax have partnered up to provide turkeys and other food items on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Boss Tribe Fitness Gym.

There are still opportunities to donate money and canned goods.

If you would like to send monetary donations, you can do so through CashApp at $BossTribeNation.

Soda City Live: Giving thanks turkey drive at Boss Tribe Fitness (clear)

