Overdose deaths spike in Kershaw County

KCSO reported 11 overdoses in one day.
KCSO reported 11 overdoses in one day.(KCSO)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people died of overdoses in a single day said the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO reported a spike in overdoses in the county, the largest spike was a single 24-hour period where 11 people overdosed between Nov. 10th through the 11th. Four of those people died.

The source of the deadly drugs has not been determined, most involved crack or powdered cocaine containing suspected fentanyl.

