Orangeburg schools receive grant funding in support of educational projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staff and teachers in Orangeburg County are receiving a bit of extra funding to support education.

The Orangeburg County School District said the Dr. Irene H. Myers Education Grant is providing $28,622.70 in support of learning opportunities. The grant was founded in memory of Myers, who dedicated 45 years to public education in the community.

Each awardee of the funding will receive $500 to support learning that is outside of the regular financial support in the OCSD budget. The district said this money goes to support after-school arts camps, choral groups, book clubs, and other educational opportunities.

