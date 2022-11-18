SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg schools receive grant funding in support of educational projects

OCSD says the grant funding will go to support educational projects.
OCSD says the grant funding will go to support educational projects.(OCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staff and teachers in Orangeburg County are receiving a bit of extra funding to support education.

The Orangeburg County School District said the Dr. Irene H. Myers Education Grant is providing $28,622.70 in support of learning opportunities. The grant was founded in memory of Myers, who dedicated 45 years to public education in the community.

Each awardee of the funding will receive $500 to support learning that is outside of the regular financial support in the OCSD budget. The district said this money goes to support after-school arts camps, choral groups, book clubs, and other educational opportunities.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
Richland One employee arrested after physical altercation with student, released on bond
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
File Graphic
New data shows SC educators leaving profession behind, mass shortage
Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
A sign outside the DJJ.
SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance

Latest News

Photo Source: SCDEW)
South Carolina reports record high average wages in pre-holiday economic data, unemployment rises
Colorado St. tops South Carolina 85-53 at Charleston Classic
Carolina never backed down from the fight. And the game began to change with under seven...
No. 1 South Carolina wins 12th straight vs. Clemson 85-31
DART drivers continue protest ahead of contract negotiations
DART drivers continue protest ahead of contract negotiations