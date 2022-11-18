SkyView
OPDS investigating after attempted carjacking in Orangeburg leaves one man with gunshot wound

The victim was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
The victim was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.(FOX5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of 1175 Boulevard Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 62-year-old man in the front driver’s side of his vehicle with wounds.

Officers at the scene believed the man’s wounds came from his vehicle striking a tractor and trailer delivery truck.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they later discovered the man had a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown man approached the victim’s vehicle with a gun and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

Officials say the victim attempted to drive away and Officials say the victim attempted to drive away and in the process of trying to get away, he got shot and struck a delivery truck.

ODPS said the incident is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

