A hurricane comes to Death Valley, Clemson hosts Miami

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are set to host the Miami Hurricanes Saturday, Nov. 19. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

A ceremony is planned for Saturday to honor Clemson’s 2022 senior class before the game. Clemson’s seniors are 43-7 over the last four seasons. Their record has the third most wins in the country in that span, only behind Alabama and Georgia.

A victory Saturday would bring the Tigers to a finish in regular season conference play with a perfect ACC record.

Saturday’s game is the 13th all-time meeting between Clemson and Miami on the field. The all-time record is currently 6-6, an even split between the teams.

