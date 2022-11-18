SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Governor’s Carolighting set for Sunday, road closures announced

CPD announced road closures Friday afternoon.
CPD announced road closures Friday afternoon.(CPD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 56th Annual Governor’s Carolighting is set for Sunday, Nov. 20.

It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the north steps of the State House. The Columbia Police Department said starting at 4 p.m. the 1100 to 1200 blocks of Gervais St and the 1200 mid-block of Main St. will temporarily close.

“The Carolighting is a truly unique event that Peggy and I look forward to each year,” said Governor Henry McMaster.”

WIS’s Dawndy Mercer Plank is emceeing this year’s event.

The State Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce. It comes from Henderson tree Farms in Morganton, NC. It was delivered to Columbia by TimberTech of Greer, SC. The company donated its services for the 18th consecutive year.

The event is sponsored this year by Experience Columbia SC, the Garden Club of Columbia, and the Garden Club of South Carolina.

It will be available online to view at SCETV.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
Richland One employee arrested after physical altercation with student, released on bond
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
File Graphic
New data shows SC educators leaving profession behind, mass shortage
Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
A sign outside the DJJ.
SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance

Latest News

Shaun Wayne Wiles
Dogs, helicopter deployed to Lexington County in manhunt for escaped convict
KCSO reported 11 overdoses in one day.
Overdose deaths spike in Kershaw County
Turn90 launched in Charleston in 2015. In 2021 they expanded to Columbia.
Columbia nonprofit receives $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America for workforce opportunities
SCDEW released October's economic data Friday, the week before Black Friday kicks off holiday...
South Carolina reports record high average wages in pre-holiday economic data, unemployment rises