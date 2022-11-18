SkyView
Dogs, helicopter deployed to Lexington County in manhunt for escaped convict

Shaun Wayne Wiles
Shaun Wayne Wiles(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A search is underway in Lexington County Friday morning for an escaped convict.

A representative with the U.S. Marshals confirmed SLED and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office are in the Sharon Acres Lane area. A tip alerted law enforcement in the search for Shaun Wayne Wiles.

SLED aviation and a K9 team have been deployed to the area. The U.S. Marshals are advising the public to avoid the area. Wiles is considered a danger to the community.

Wiles escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center on Nov. 10. Shaun Wayne Wiles is described as being roughly 5′10 in height and approximately 160 lbs with grey hair. He has an identifying tattoo on his neck that reads ‘Melissa.’

