DART drivers continue protest ahead of contract negotiations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday marked the second day of call-outs for drivers of the Dial-A-Ride Transit (DART) service following 18 days of contract negotiations.

DART is a paratransit service of The COMET offered for elderly or disabled people who cannot use a regular, fixed bus route. Users must qualify as disabled through the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and schedule their trips in advance.

Approximately 479 trips were either unfulfilled or disrupted by all 24 of DART’s bus drivers calling out of work starting Wednesday.

“We reached out to… the drivers to find out why they called in sick. And they basically are upset with their current pay compensation,” said Dennis Franklin, Operations Manager for DART.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) says they entered contract negotiations for DART drivers on Oct. 31. However, the ATU’s picketing for a step increase remains unsuccessful.

DART’s bus drivers are managed through a subcontractor titled RATP Dev where hourly salary is $11.96. Franklin recognized the salary as inequitable but said DART is only allowed to increase the hourly wage by .35 cents, or 3%. The remaining$ 4.69 per hour would have to come through RATP Dev.

“The union itself didn’t authorize any kind of strike or call out or anything like that... we did not know about that until after it happened,” said ATU Local 610 President Sharon Broderick on Thursday.

Although The COMET confirmed that “some drivers” clocked in for work Thursday afternoon, members of the disabled community say they are unfairly impacted by the ongoing protest.

“I do want to say that every driver I’ve worked with has been fantastic,” said Reba Landry, Disabled Health Equity Specialist at Able S.C.

Landry was declared legally blind at birth and uses DART for roundtrips to work. Due to the protest, he had to work from home on Thursday.

“But I myself would rather do my work from the office. And I also know that other folks don’t have the option to work hybrid. This could really impact some folks’ jobs in a bad way,” continued Landry.

Able S.C. is a disability-led enterprise operated to, for, and by the community they serve. The nonprofit holds a working relationship with The COMET and actively processes ADA applications for DART.

43 applications were processed in October alone.

“People rely on DART services to get around and move about in the world so that they can fully access everything that everyone in the community has access to. So that’s what we’re proponents of. Ensuring that people with disabilities are able to live as independently as possible,” said Mary Alex Kopp, Director of Special Relations & Special Events, Able S.C.

Kopp invites members of the disabled community in need of transportation assistance to contact the Able office here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.