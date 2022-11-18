Columbia nonprofit receives $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America for workforce opportunities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Turn90 is the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in Columbia and Charleston.

The organization works to remove barriers and advance economic opportunities for men after prison. As part of its mission, the organization said it is receiving $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America.

Turn90′s initial pilot site in Charleston launched in 2015. In 2021 they opened a Columbia location. The prison re-entry program includes daily life skills classes, full-time transitional work, wraparound support, and career placement.

Bank of America remains committed to addressing barriers to economic opportunity and providing resources for skills development and workforce training,” said Kim Wilkerson, president, of Bank of America South Carolina.

Since 2019 four organizations have been selected as Neighborhood Champions in the Columbia area, with the bank investing $200,000 into those organizations. Previous recipients included Columbia Urban League, Senior Resources and Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity.

