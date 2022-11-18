SkyView
Columbia Fire Department respond to Rusty Mill home fire

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Northeast Richland County around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Officials say the fire on Rusty Mill Drive was coming from the rear of the home and then eventually broke through the roof.

Everyone inside the home got out safely and no injuries were reported. The Cola-Fire, Fire Marshals Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

