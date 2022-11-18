Columbia Fire Department respond to Rusty Mill home fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Northeast Richland County around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Officials say the fire on Rusty Mill Drive was coming from the rear of the home and then eventually broke through the roof.

Everyone inside the home got out safely and no injuries were reported. The Cola-Fire, Fire Marshals Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

RIGHT NOW: A massive 2-Alarm fire at a home in northeast Richland County is still being worked on by our 1st Shift crews.



Units responded to the home on Rusty Mill Drive just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/yuing7RrsJ — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) November 17, 2022

