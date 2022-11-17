SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing man with medical condition

Investigators say 20-year-old, Ricky Jefferson walked away from his home in Mayesville.
Investigators say 20-year-old, Ricky Jefferson walked away from his home in Mayesville.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say hasn’t returned home for more than a week.

Investigators say 20-year-old, Ricky Jefferson walked away from his home in Mayesville.

He was last seen on Monday, Nov.7, wearing black sweatpants and a grey hoodie. Officials say Jefferson suffers from Schizophrenia and family members say he does not have his medicine.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SCSO at 803-436-2000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
Richland One employee arrested after physical altercation with student, released on bond
Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
South Carolina Department of Revenue
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
Donna Gearhart, 41, of Camden
Camden mother hit by car, killed after getting her child on school bus

Latest News

Dart Buses experience service disruption
Dart Buses experience service disruption
Newberry hosts annual Christmas tree lighting
Newberry to host annual Christmas tree lighting
Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student
Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student
Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student
Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student