Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing man with medical condition

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say hasn’t returned home for more than a week.

Investigators say 20-year-old, Ricky Jefferson walked away from his home in Mayesville.

He was last seen on Monday, Nov.7, wearing black sweatpants and a grey hoodie. Officials say Jefferson suffers from Schizophrenia and family members say he does not have his medicine.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SCSO at 803-436-2000.

