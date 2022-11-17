SkyView
South Carolina’s COVID-19 rental assistance program to stop accepting applications

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Stay Plus program application process is soon coming to an end.

Officials said due to the success of the program on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11:59 p.m. no new applications will be accepted.

The program has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than $267 million in rent and utility assistance across 39 counties.

On Dec. 17, a link will be available on the website where anyone still interested in being helped can sign up for a waitlist.

All submitted applications will still be reviewed for qualifications as long as there are still funds for the program.

For more information on the program click the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

