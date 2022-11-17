Soda City Live: Local law firm and barbershop to give away 300 turkeys ahead of thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stanley Law Group in conjunction with Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop, announces it will donate 300 frozen turkeys to families in Richland County, South Carolina in time for Thanksgiving. This donation is a part of The Stanley Law Group’s ongoing mission to help build stronger communities.

As a part of this effort, The Stanley Law Group is organizing a drive-thru Turkey Giveaway at Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop located at 6102 N. Main St., Columbia, SC 29203 on Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 A.M. One turkey will be provided to per vehicle, and all attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, in the United States are food insecure. The pandemic has increased food insecurity among families with children and communities of color who already faced hunger at much higher rates before the pandemic.

Giving away turkeys is especially important for Richland County’s most vulnerable residents after more than two years of devastating losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, we saw how impactful our turkey drive was. There were cars lined up for blocks as people arrived several hours prior to the beginning of the event just to get a place in line. Due to the volume of traffic, we were forced to start the event 2 hours early and we gave out 200 turkeys in roughly 45 minutes. After seeing how much of a need there is in our community, we decided to increase the number of turkeys to 300,” said Mark B. Stanley, Co-Owner of The Stanley Law Group.

