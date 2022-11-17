Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving

SkyView
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need and the community in general.

Serial entrepreneur and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Lampkin will be hosting a “Friendsgiving” celebration in Sumter sharing and combining the wonderful dishes of his restaurant with traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving event is free and open to the public with registration and will take place on Monday, Nov. 21, with several dining times at The Venue 118. The address is 118 South Main Street.

Lampkin along with several partners has worked to ensure the event will not only have good food but bring the community together to meet each other and share conversations.

