Soda City Live: Chef representing Lake Murray Country Club shares competition dish

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chris Williams is a chef and the owner of Roy’s Grille in Irmo.

Chef Williams was one of three chefs selected to represent Lake Murray Country Club in Dallas, Texas for the World Food Championship.

Chef Williams competed in the “sandwich” category and was able to advance into one of the final rounds winning fifth place for his creative holiday-inspired sandwich.

He shared his sandwich with Soda City Live viewers and demonstrated how he makes his signature onion straws.

