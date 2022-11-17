SkyView
Soda City Live: Business Bestie Live! tour kicking off in Columbia

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday, Nov. 18, is Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, and to celebrate a faith-driven networking event that aims to help female entrepreneurs, the “Hello Business Bestie Live Tour” will be kicking off right here in Columbia.

Business strategist and owner of Hey Smart Cookie will be hosting the event in several cities across the state.

The first session will be on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 224 Oneil Court, Suite 19.

The cost is $75 to register. Click here to reserve your spot.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

