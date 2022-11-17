SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance.

The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.

SLED was called in as part of their normal security procedures. The DJJ said the situation was controlled by the time SWAT had arrived. No injuries were reported to staff or youth in the incident.

