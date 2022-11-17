SkyView
Oil spill in Cayce disrupts I-77 north

An Oil Spill on I-77 disrupted traffic Thursday morning.
An Oil Spill on I-77 disrupted traffic Thursday morning.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fuel spill on I-77 north has one lane of traffic shut down Thursday morning. The Cayce Fire Department and Columbia’s Hazmat 1 unit are at the scene near mile marker two.

One lane of traffic is currently closed. Crews are urging caution for drivers in the area.

