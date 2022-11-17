SkyView
Newberry to host annual Christmas tree lighting

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 18.

The event is held every year on the Friday before Thanksgiving on Main Street. It begins at 6:00 p.m.

The show will feature the Victorian Singers leading caroling, special holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs, a special message from the Mayor of Newberry, and the traditional countdown to light the town.

