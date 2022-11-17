SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he stands on trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son.

In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.

The document states Alex left the Murdaugh family property in rural Colleton County just after 9 p.m. the night of June 7, 2021.

Alex drove to Varnville to see his mother and a nurse’s aid and arrived at 9:20 p.m., according to the filing.

During the drive, the defense claims Alex spoke with multiple people on the phone, including his son Buster, his brother John Marvin and his sister-in-law Liz, C.B. Rowe and Chris Wilson, who he spoke to on the way there and back.

The defense claims Alex stayed until 9:45 p.m. before returning to the family properties at 10:05 p.m., where he found Maggie and Paul’s bodies.

In a previous filing, state prosecutors specified that Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered at the family property between 8:30 p.m. and 10:06 p.m.

Murdaugh’s trial is set to begin on Jan. 23. He faces two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in this trial.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
Richland One employee arrested after physical altercation with student, released on bond
Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
File photo
Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

Latest News

7-year-old Kiana was surprised with a trip to Disney over Thanksgiving break to meet Minnie...
‘I’m cancer free!’: 7-year-old’s wish granted through Make-A-Wish
REPORT: SC has record number of open teacher jobs
REPORT: SC has record number of open teacher jobs
Millions more in rent and utility assistance coming to SC
South Carolina’s COVID-19 rental assistance program to stop accepting applications
A Bluffton man is accused of attempting to rob a victim after holding the victim at gunpoint in...
Bluffton man charged with armed robbery after holding victim at gunpoint